New elementary opens in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — As Rogers continues to grow, so does the number of its elementary schools.

The Rogers School District celebrated the opening of its 16th elementary school Wednesday morning.

Fairview Elementary sits on the west side of Rogers at 3131 West Garrett Road.

It’s close to Janie Darr Elementary, built just three years ago and already at capacity.

As of now, 556 students are enrolled at Fairview. A new principal and staff were selected to open the school.

Superintendent Marlin Barry says a millage increase passed by voters in May of 2017 allowed the district to fund the school and still have money for another one.

Dr. Marlin barry, superintendent, rogers school district

“This is the first of two, so we have in our back pockets that we will watch how the growth continues and we can put up elementary schools in about 18 months so it happens pretty quick,” Superintendent of Rogers School District Dr. Marlin Barry says.

Along with the excitement of a new building, students will get to choose the future school colors and mascot.

Classes in Rogers begin on Wednesday, August 14th.