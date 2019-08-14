New elementary opens in the Rogers school district

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Wednesday (August 14) was the first day of school for Rogers students. It was also the first day for the city’s 16th and newest elementary school.

Fairview Elementary welcomed over 500 kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

The $22 million school was paid for by a millage increase voters approved back in 2017, which would also cover another elementary school in the future.

Communications director for the district, Ashley Siwiec said the new school has been a cool experience. Parents and students chose turquoise and grey as the new school colors. Students will also be a part of choosing the school mascot as a way to instill school pride.

“I remember being a kid in Rogers at Northside Elementary the year they picked the Panthers as a mascot,” Siwiec said. “So I know that will be exciting and it’s something they probably will remember if they get to help pick this.”

Parents Tara and Drew Gibson dropped off their daughter, Olivia for her first day of kindergarten. They said they love the school, but that didn’t make the goodbyes any easier.

“I had to stay strong for her. I’m with her 24/7. She’s my baby girl,” Tara Gibson said. “I’m confident in her and I know she’s so excited, which makes me excited. It’s just, you hate to see your kids grow up. You want time to slow down but unfortunately, it doesn’t.”

Siwiec said the district is monitoring city growth to determine when and if a new elementary school will be needed.