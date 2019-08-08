New exhibitions coming to Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Three new experiences have been acquired by those at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The experiences are Infinity Mirrored Room-My Heart is Dancing into the Universe by Yayoi Kusama; Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today, a new exhibition exploring the connections between crystals and art throughout the world; and North Forest Lights, an immersive nighttime light experience created exclusively for Crystal Bridges, a news release states.

The release states, Executive Director Rod Bigelow with Crystal Bridges said, “With the breadth of these new must-see offerings, Crystal Bridges is excited to bring visitors together to explore elements such as light and crystals through art in the museum’s natural setting.

Bigelow said those at the museum are excited for people to enjoy the experiences.

Infinity Mirrored Room-My Heart is Dancing into the Universe, 2018 by Yayoi Kusama is a room filled with mirrors and dotted paper lanterns that change color, according to the release.

It’ll be located in the Contemporary Art Gallery. It’s available to members Aug. 31 until Sept. 30, and general public may experience it beginning Oct. 2.

Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today will begin Oct. 12 and end Jan. 6.

Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today is the first exhibition of its kind to explore the connections between crystal and art throughout the world. Crystal specimens, more than 70 works of art and objects from Ancient Egypt until recent will be part of the exhibit, the release states.

This is the first time that Crystal Bridges has explored the medium of crystal.

Crystals in Art is co-curated by Joachim Pissarro, director of the Hunter College Galleries and Bershad Professor of Art History at Hunter College, and Lauren Haynes, curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges and curator of visual arts at the Momentary, according to the release.

Tickets are available for general public for $12. Members and kids 18 and younger may experience the exhibit free.

North Forest Lights will be available Oct. 26 until Feb. 16.

It’s a nighttime, multimedia experience in North Forrest. It was created exclusively for Crystal Bridges by Montreal-based multimedia and entertainment studio Moment Factory, the release states.

It includes five distinct installations that have lights, sound and special effects.