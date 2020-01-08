New feature aims to make Uber safer

SAN FRANCISO, Cal (KFTA) — A new feature for Uber will now guarantee both riders and drivers more peace of mind.

This week Uber announced a new safety measure in response to the growing publicity of crime associated with Uber rides and to make sure riders and drivers are matched correctly.

The safety measure is a 4-digit verification code that benefits both parties. Riders must provide the correct PIN to their driver before the trip can begin. They do this by verbally telling the driver to input their PIN which allows the trip to register on both parties’ phones.

Uber hopes that this extra layer of protection can benefit both drivers and riders alike and ensure a more reliable, safe experience.

The 4-Digit verification is now available to all Uber users in the United States and Canada.