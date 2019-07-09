New fire chief appointed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new fire chief has been appointed to serve Fayetteville residents.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has appointment Brad Hardin to serve as the new chief of the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Jordan said he’s pleased that Hardin accepted the appointment and added, “His calm demeanor, leadership skills and dedication to our firefighters were all factors in my selection.”

Hardin formerly served as the assistant fire chief of the department, where he’s worked since 2000.

He has served Fayetteville residents for nearly 20 years and worked within every rank for the department including firefighter, driver, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief, a news release states.

Hardin replaces David Dayringer who retired after being chief of the department for nearly a decade. He said he is forever grateful to Dayringer.

“He (Dayringer) saw something in me I didn’t even know existed. During the past decade, he poured his heart and soul into our department. Through his efforts I developed a desire to serve at the executive level. I am honored the Mayor believed in me and is willing to give me the opportunity to serve. I care deeply about our firefighters and residents. I look forward to continuing to serve our city,” Hardin said.