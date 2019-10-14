New hydration station for Rogers bikers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Trailblazers in the City of Rogers can enjoy some new hydration stations.

On Monday, the Beaver Water District and the City of Rogers dedicated two hydration stations, one at Maple Grove Park and another at The Railyard Park.

They include a water fountain, a bottle filling tap, and a ground-level drinking bowl for pets.

“This partnership enables the City to ensure there is drinking water available at a variety of locations that continue to make Rogers’ trails and parks more user-friendly,” says Carey Hollis, Assistant to Rogers Mayor Greg Hines.

To learn more, visit Beaver Water District’s website at http://www.bwdh2o.org

To learn more about Rogers Parks and Recreation, visit www.rogersar.gov/parks.