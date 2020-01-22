Closings
New initiative to fly local takes off

by: Peyton Knott

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council pushed a new initiative encouraging Arkansans to fly from XNA, Northwest Arkansas’s national airport as opposed to other airports.

FareFlight NWA is a program started by the council which aims to get more travelers booking their flights at XNA, which in turn would drop prices across the board.

Rob Smith, a policy director with the Northwest Arkansas Council, notes that prices have decreased because of more people booking flights from XNA instead of going to nearby cities such as Tulsa or Kansas City.

Smith also said that the key to experiencing the most affordable fares XNA has to offer is to be flexible and book as early as possible.

