New law allows extra food distribution for hungry students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — A new law feeding students in need at home goes into effect Wednesday (July 24).

State Rep. Jim Dotson of Bentonville sponsored this bill that would give public and charter schools the chance to distribute extra food that might have been thrown away.

At the end of the day, kids will be able to take the extra cafeteria food home with them.

House Bill 1569 would give school the authority to decide how they would distribute excess food, and that does not mean food that is expired, opened, or consumed.

“This law is important to have in place, I believe, so that these local school districts have the legal cover…to say no, the state expressly authorizes us to do this. It limits the liability aspect of whether or not they might get sued for sending excess food home,” Dotson said.

Schools will have to follow guidelines by the United States Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration, in addition to the Health Department.

Dotson says he hopes this law will help with food insecurity so children can ultimately do better in school, and worry less about their next meal.