New medical marijuana clinic opening in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Marijuana Card, the first medical marijuana clinic in Fayetteville, will open October 7.

The first clinic location will be in Fayetteville, with additional locations opening over the next two months.

By years end, the company anticipates having locations operating in Fort Smith, Little Rock, Hot Springs, and Jonesboro.

All Arkansas marijuana clinics are staffed with certified doctors that evaluate patients for eligibility for treatment with medical marijuana and issue recommendations to all qualifying patients.

Arkansas Marijuana Card has already scheduled hundreds of patients and will begin seeing these patients in early October.

Arkansas Marijuana Card is the sister company of Ohio Marijuana Card and Missouri Marijuana Card. Across Ohio and Missouri, the company currently operates 13 clinics and has assisted over 20,000 patients in registering for treatment with medical marijuana.

“As part of our launch, we wanted to give back to those that have served this country. We’ve witnessed first-hand in Ohio how many Veterans use medical marijuana to alleviate PTSD symptoms, but unfortunately, the lack of insurance coverage has made access prohibitively expensive for some. We don’t believe that anyone, let alone Veterans, should be denied access to this incredible medicine because they can’t afford it,” said Arkansas Marijuana Card President, Connor Shore.

To book an appointment or ask questions about the process, you can call 844-249-8714 or visit the website located here.