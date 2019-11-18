New mural coming to War Memorial Park in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Citizens and visitors to Siloam Springs will soon have a new mural to enjoy.

Tulsa artist Yatika Fields is working on the new mural at War Memorial Park.

City officials selected Fields out of 24 artists who applied for the job.

Fields tell us he hopes his mural will bring out the natural elements of the park.

“I wanted to bring about an image that could bring about all seasons, but also encapsulate all things that would be happening here: the summer picnics, the music, the war memorial, so there’s a lot of emotions,” Fields said.

The mural is slated to be finished by Wednesday.

