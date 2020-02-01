New music tourism series centered in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A new music tourism series highlighting local musicians premieres Saturday night at the Arkansas Arts Academy High School in Rogers.

Visit Rogers debuts Amplify, the new streaming series which follows musicians as they rediscover their roots, inspiration and the places that made their journey possible.

Amplify’s first season is centered around three Rogers musicians and will consist of four episodes that can be viewed online at places.travel.

The show follows:

Barrett Baber, an established singer/songwriter and a finalist on The Voice. Baber has strong roots in Rogers and Arkansas and shares some of his hardships on his journey.

Caleb Enyart, an alt-rocker who has lived in Northwest Arkansas his whole life. Caleb explains how he balances touring with his band and spending time with family.

Sierra Carson, a student at Arkansas Arts Academy who has to juggle homework and music while wondering if she wants to pursue music after high school.

Rogers plays a role itself by bringing people, businesses, and opportunities together to support these musicians.

Visit Rogers Executive Director J.R. Shaw says, “The goal of Amplify is to tell the compelling story of the music scene in Rogers through the eyes of these artists…We are creating awareness of Rogers as a music destination for new markets through this online platform.”