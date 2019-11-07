New Northwest Arkansas fall learning event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Local ladies with The Network of Executive Women hosted a fall learning event Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6.

Carla Harris, vice chairperson of wealth management at Morgan Stanley was appointed as a chair of the national women’s business council by President Barack Obama during 2013. She was at the event and discussed her life experiences.

She gave the ladies step-by-step tools to help career-driven women get started.

Steve Adair with Nestlé Purina said events such as this make a difference.

“After last year’s event, we got tremendous feedback from the participants as far as the strategies they can adopt and employ. It’s a great opportunity and I highly recommend anybody that wants to participate to go out check it out,” Adair said.

The Network of Executive Women is focused on workplace advancement. There are 1,200 members in Northwest Arkansas.