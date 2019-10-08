New overpass opening in Rogers

The Magnolia Street overpass will give drivers an alternate route than Interstate 49

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A new overpass will be opening in Rogers.

It’s between the New Hope Road and Walton Boulevard Exits.

Director of Community Development for the City of Rogers John McCurdy said the new addition will help ease traffic around rush-hour and connect the east and west sides of the city.

“These are designed to get cars over the highway for people that aren’t trying to get onto I-49,” McCurdy said. “Everything that we can do to provide alternate routes… if there’s congestion in front of you, you can go around it, and avoid it.”

The overpass is one of three overpasses being built within the next several years.