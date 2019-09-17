New park in Siloam Springs benefits families

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — It was the first full summer for the Memorial Park in Siloam Springs.

According to the city’s website, the park opened in May and offers families easy access to the library, space for a farmers market, a pavilion, a splash pad, and an amphitheater for families to enjoy.

Jennifer Heathcote says that the park offers something for everyone.

“Having something like this has given us the opportunity to, one, give our farmers market a permanent home, they line up right along the sidewalk right here,” Heathcote says. “We love having the concerts, it’s a way to make Siloam not just great for the community and the people who live here, but as a way to bring in other communities as well.”

Heathcote says her kids went from playing in their backyard to hanging out at Memorial Park almost all summer.