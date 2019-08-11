New park opens in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — A new, $1.25 million park has opened in Northwest Arkansas.

The City Lake Park opened to visitors in Siloam Springs on Saturday.

Parks and recreation manager Jon Boles say there’s something for everyone to enjoy whether visitors wish to hike, bike, or paddle on the lake.

“We’re happy to have it and, the good thing is, there has been an abundant amount of volunteers that rallied around to help make this park a reality,” said Boles.

The city held a grand opening for the 165-acre park on Saturday morning.