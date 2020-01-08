New parking deck could be in front of Arsaga’s

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — If the Fayetteville City Council chooses the depot lot for a new parking deck, it would be built right in front of Arsaga’s.

Arsaga’s co-owner, Cary Arsaga, agrees that the arts corridor has potential to bring more people to downtown but the city council need to weigh the pros and cons of everything.

At the meeting, Arsaga talked about how iconic businesses in the certain community can help define and identify a city bringing up his experiences in other communities.

He hopes that Arsaga’s at the Depot will do the same for Fayetteville.

“If you went to Café du Monde, then you felt that you’ve been to New Orleans,” he said. “It’s too soon to say Arsaga’s at the Depot is a Café du Monde, we’ve only been there eight years but I do believe it has the opportunity to become that, if it can stay there, if it’s valued enough by the community.”

Arsaga went on to say the construction of a parking deck could slow down his business.

He would want to close down the restaurant during construction and be given the option of renewing his lease when construction is complete.