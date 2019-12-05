New program to connect small NWA businesses to local lenders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas entrepreneurs now have another option to get some start-up cash.

Startup Junkie and the Walton Family Foundation announced the launch of Kiva Northwest Arkansas, a non-profit that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners with local lenders.

People in the community can sign up to lend money to local businesses.

And all U.S. Kiva loans have 0% interest.

“Sometimes the only other capital an entrepreneur can access is a credit card which has astronomical interest rates,” said Haley Allgood, the executive director of the Startup Junkie Foundation. “So, this is really enabling them to find affordable capital to grow their business.”

Kiva has issued 1.6 million loans around the world.