New program to create training for 200 apprentices

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new program will create training for 200 apprentices across the area.

The Northwest Arkansas Council has partnered with the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences to give apprentices a classroom education and on the job training in cybersecurity, website development and data analytics for a minimum of one year.

More than thirty area businesses and Governor Asa Hutchinson were at Wednesday’s press conference at the council’s office in Springdale.

Hutchinson says that increasing the workforce talent will supply the major companies across northwest Arkansas.

“To have an apprenticeship program for those in the IT field, that helps meet the needs of the industry. As well as provides a good path for the students coming out of school that they can ease in and get the high paying job that they’re getting their education for,” Governor Hutchinson says.

The launch of the new apprenticeship program will start later this year according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.