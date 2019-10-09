New proposal aims to expand ban on styrofoam in Fayetteville

The new proposed ban applies to all food trucks, vendors, restaurants, and businesses everywhere in Fayetteville, even if they're sitting on private property.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In our continuing coverage; a new proposal could ban a common material used in every-day food service in Fayetteville.

When the polystyrene ban was passed back in May, it aimed to stop the sale of single-use, disposable styrofoam containers on city property.

It also banned the purchase of styrofoam with city money.

The new proposed ban applies to all food trucks, vendors, restaurants, and businesses everywhere in Fayetteville, even if they’re sitting on private property.

There is a grace period to transition to a new material if this is passed, though.

The impacted companies will have until May 1, 2020 to stop using single-use styrofoam.

But, the city’s environmental director, Peter Nierengarten, said his team is doing everything they can to help find alternatives to the polystyrene to make Fayetteville more sustainable.

“Styrofoam has a fairly complex, complicated and detrimental environmental footprint both in the production of the styrofoam and when styrofoam becomes litter,” he said.

Nierengarten adds what litter doesn’t go to the landfill breaks apart into small pieces, which end up in our streets and streams.