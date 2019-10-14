New public charge regulation struck down in federal courts

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — An element of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda was struck down in federal courts late last week, and a local attorney said it’ll be a while for it to be revisited, if it is at all.

The public charge rule would’ve made it harder for low-income immigrants to become legal residents or U.S. citizens. It was set to go into effect Oct. 15, but a federal injunction blocked it before it could be implemented. It would’ve rejected citizenship applications based on whether an immigrant could be a burden on the government.

Aaron Cash is an immigration attorney in Rogers, and he said folks in Northwest Arkansas were afraid of the implementation.

“It is surprising that it happened so close [to the deadline], but sometimes that happens,” Cash said. “Courts can take some time, but the judge issued that on time, so it put a stop to that. So, the government cannot implement it.”

Cash said the government could still appeal the injunction. If that happens, it’ll take months or even years before it can be brought up again.