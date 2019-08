ARKANSAS (KFTA) — As of Wednesday, Aug. 28, Razorback fans who play the lottery will be able to purchase Razorback-themed lottery tickets.

They are the first of its kind in the natural state.

The Razorback-themed tickets are scratch-off tickets and cost $5 each. The top prize is $100,000. Players have the chance to win up to 15 times per ticket, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.