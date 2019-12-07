New rules for SNAP Program signed by President Trump

New rule is set to take effect April 1, 2020

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The Trump Administration has changed the requirements for people who benefit from the SNAP Program.

The administration is requiring more recipients to work.

The United States Department of Agriculture estimates the change could result in nearly 700,000 Americans losing their food stamps by requiring many of them to find work 20 hours per week before receiving the benefits.

Thirty-six states are using what’s called “federal flexibility” in areas that have poor economies.

Arkansas is not one of the states impacted as of yet.

Laura Kellams with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families said, “We can’t look into an economic crystal ball and see how we’re going to be doing in the future. If we had an economic downturn in our state, it would be really important for our state to use some flexibility.”

Kellams also said the Natural State did use federal flexibilities during the recession in 2010 when there was a higher unemployment rate.