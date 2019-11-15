New sculpture in Bentonville

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A nationally recognized artist has unveiled his most recent piece of art in Bentonville.

Amos Robinson displayed his 9.5 feet sculpture at the Scissortail Subdivision’s Clubhouse Thursday, Nov. 14.

It’s a kinetic sculpture that features two scissor-tailed flycatchers.

Robinson said he’s thrilled Arkansans like his work.

“I hope they (Arkansans) can look at it and a smile can come on it,” Robinson said.

His pieces are displayed in California, New Mexico and Colorado. This is his first piece in Arkansas.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories