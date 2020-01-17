New Sim Lab open in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new Simulation Lab in Springdale aims to help better train EMS providers and others throughout the region.

The Sim Lab is the closest medical professionals can get to working on real patients.

Northwest Health staff members and EMS can get hands-on training through a task trainer, high-fidelity mannequins, and partnering with each other.

Northwest Health System’s director says it’s a great way to get trained for the real thing.

“You don’t want them practicing on real patients before they’ve actually gone through the education and gone through the practice with the mannequins,” said trauma director Joe Olivi.

The sim lab is funded by a trauma grant from the Arkansas Department of Health.