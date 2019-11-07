New space opening for Arkansas entrepreneurs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Entrepreneurs in Fayetteville have a new open space to build their businesses.

It’s called the U of A Startup Village, and it’s located on the corner of Dickson St. and Block St.

It provides teams with reservable office space, a conference room, kitchen, storage rooms, and mailboxes.

After an application process, startups will have a renewable term of three to six months.

One company already using the space was founded by a University of Arkansas student.

It’s called More Technologies and it 3-D prints robots, sells them in kits, and teaches the younger generation to build them.

“Having this space, especially on Dickson, is so vital to our business. We can walk to class. It also supports us as we add more inventory and add more 3-D printing for manufacturing. Without this space, I’m not sure where we’d be,” founder Canon Reeves said.

Kyle Berger, Undergraduate Director in the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, helped launch the U of A Startup Village.

“You need space for companies to grow, learn and fail fast where they have support from ASBTDC, which is right next door….the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub which is a few blocks away…and even at places like the McMillon Innovation Center where people can test their ideas and prototype their business,” Berger said.

Right now there’s a six month pilot program where the rent is free for tenants.

The space is open to seed-stage startups.

Students, faculty, alumni and anyone who’s associated with technology ventures at the University of Arkansas is welcome to check out the space.

There will be an open house on November 20.