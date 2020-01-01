New state law bans public funding for human cloning

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — The state of Arkansas is taking a stance against human cloning with a new law.

Act 653, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, bans public funding for human cloning or destructive embryo research.

It also blocks state funding for stem cell research using embryos.

The state defines this as medical procedures or research that kill or injure developing human embryos.

The penalty is a Class A misdemeanor and a $1,000 fine.

State representative Karilyn Brown sponsored the bill, and says while state laws already ban this type of research, it closes a loophole from state dollars being used outside the state.

“It’s a sanctity of life measure. If you believe in sanctity of life from life to death, then you don’t want to see embryos used just for research,” Brown said.

There are some exceptions to this law including in vitro fertilization, fertility enhancing drugs, or other research in cloning using tissues, organs, plants or animals.

Arizona, Maryland, and Missouri already ban the use of state funds to pay for reproductive cloning.