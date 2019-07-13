New state law tightens restrictions on sex offenders

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFTA) — A new state law that goes into effect July 24 will tighten restrictions on sex offenders.

Act 262 requires sex offenders who are moving to a new address or acquiring a new job to notify responsible parties within five days before settling. They’ll also be required to notify their previous city’s police before departure and their new city’s police within five days of arrival.

Previously, sex offenders had 10 days to notify police.

Officer Tyler Underwood with the West Fork Police Department said the state’s law enforcement is prepared to handle the change.

“It does cut [down the time], which will make us react quicker.” Underwood said. “However, I don’t foresee it being too big of a problem.”

Underwood said bigger departments have officers strictly dedicated to keeping tabs on sex offenders. He said the new law will affect police in those cities more than smaller places like West Fork.