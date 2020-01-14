New trail might be added to the Fayetteville Greenway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An agreement is in the works to add a new trail through a nature area in Fayetteville.

The idea has caused concerns with conservationists.

Fayetteville City Council has proposed a trail that will cut through the Brooks-Hummel nature area.

The land is currently protected from development.

City officials said there is an exception for trails but conservationists said that exception was meant for dirt walking trails, which is not the city’s original plan.

The city continued to work on the proposal.

“This particular update went through most of last year, of 2019, to get to the point where it was ready for adoption,” said Matt Mihalevich, City of Fayetteville Trails Coordinator.

The community pantry is open tomorrow, January 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trinity Pentecostal Church for anyone in need.

Bring your driver’s license or another ID.

Visit our website for more dates and for information on how you can donate items.