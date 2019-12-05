New Trump administration rule to leave thousands without SNAP benefits

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One after speaking with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Trump administration announced a new rule to leave thousands without SNAP benefits.

The White House unveiled a proposal to limit states’ ability to waive work mandates for some recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The program—also known as SNAP—used to be called ‘food stamps’.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 688,000 people could lose the assistance with the change.

In response, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton released this statement Wednesday:

“Arkansans want to help their fellow man in need, but their assistance should be taken in good faith. That means if you’re receiving food stamps and you can get a job, you should. Secretary Perdue’s decision to strengthen work requirements for food stamps ensures that food aid is being taken in good faith, going to the Americans who truly need it.”