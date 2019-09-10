New urgent care clinic open in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A new urgent care clinic is open in Rogers.

Washington Regional Urgent Care is now open at 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road. Another location is now open in Harrison at 808 U.S. 65. The centers are open every day of the week.

The centers offer urgent and family care, as well as wellness services on a walk-in basis.

The clinic Washington Regional Urgent Care n a joint effort between those at Washington Regional Medical Center and Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care and Walk-In Centers.