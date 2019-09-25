New way for mom to have a natural birth experience

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Expectant moms have a new option for childbirth in Northwest Arkansas.

The Family Birthplace at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville and Willow Creek Women’s Hosptial are offering low-intervention birthing suites.

This allows a mom to have a natural childbirth experience at a hospital.

The suites have a queen-sized bed, labor tub, and wireless monitoring.

One doctor at Willow Creek said it is the experience that makes this a special option for families.

“Low intervention can be done in any room. Low intervention is not necessarily the setting that you’re in. It’s the care that you and your doctor or your nurse-midwife are conversing between each other and how you want to handle that care,” said OB-GYN Dr. Greg Reiter.

Both hospitals have certified nurse midwives on hand to help families with the birthing process.