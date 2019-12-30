New Year’s Eve in North Forest Lights celebration preview

BENTONVILLE, Ark, (KFTA) — Crystal Bridges is hosting a magical New Years’ Eve experience in the North Forest Lights.

There will be lights, sounds and music. All of your senses will be stimulated​

during the museum’s winter wonderland party.​

There are five installations to bring out the soul of the forest with lights, sound, and sensory effects.​ Guests will also enjoy live music and circus performances by Sacred Somatic circus arts.​

This is an experience all of your family can participate in.​

Details below:

New Year’s Eve in North Forest Lights

December 31, 2019 8pm -12am​

$40 Adults, $15 ages 7 to 18 ​

Kids 6 & under free​

Discounts for members​

Register crystalbridges.org​

Every hour there will be a special countdown, making the evening even more magical.