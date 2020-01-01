“New Year’s Party for Old People” celebrates the new year early

Live Now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — For those who didn’t want to stay out past midnight, a local brewery kicked off 2020 a little early.

This evening, Crisis Brewing in Fayetteville held it’s “New Year’s Party for Old People”.

The celebration kicked off earlier tonight and ended with a champagne toast around 6 p.m.
“People really seem to like the idea, other people go to bed at a sensible hour, or have kids and can’t stay out until midnight, so people really took to the idea and the community really came out big tonight,” Liz Slape says.

Attendees rang in the new year with the ball drop on London time.

