Nicole’s House to hold ‘A Touch of Teal’ Gala

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — (KFTA) Nicole’s House of Northwest Arkansas is hosting its very first gala Touch of Teal Gala on Saturday, October 5th in Bentonville. This is the very first gala of its kind for the faith-based nonprofit organization, aimed at helping women recover from addiction and transition back into the community.

Nicole’s House Executive Director Sandra Warmack and Board Member Ben Snodgrass stopped by Fox 24 News, to share more on what attendees of this year’s gala can expect and the need for a program like Nicole’s House in Northwest Arkansas.

Guest will enjoy dinner prepared by two local, well-known chefs; accompanied by a variety of drink choices. You will be entertained by the NWA Jazz and More Ensemble. Browse and bid on our many wonderful silent auction items, and shop our exclusive BARS & Stripes Products. All monies go to benefit Nicole’s House.

The A Touch of Teal Gala will be held at Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For ticket info, click here.