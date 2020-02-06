‘Night to Shine’ prom night to be held in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — For the very first time, an unforgettable prom night experience makes its way to Siloam Springs. The Ability Tree organization in partnership with Community Christian Fellowship Church will host ‘Night to Shine’, an event celebrating those with special abilities across Northwest Arkansas.

As the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine ministry celebrates its seventh anniversary this year, on one night over 650 churches around the world will come together to host the event celebrating over 100, 000 honored guests.

CCF Pastor Pat Callahan and Ability Tree Founder and CEO Joe Butler stopped by Fox 24 News to share more on what guests can expect from this year’s Night to Shine and talked about the need for this type of programming in the community.

“A lot of times people fear the unknown, they’re uncomfortable with the unknown. So if they don’t have a family member or friend with a special need then they kinda don’t know what to say or what to do. It’s really simple, just treating all people like people and made in an image of God.” “We’ve teamed up with CCF to just help people build relationships with those with special needs and make the community more inclusive.” said, Butler.

The Siloam Springs Night to Shine event will take place on Friday, February 7, at 6 p.m. at CCF Church. Located at 525 S. Lincoln St. For additional information and volunteer opportunities, click here.