No. 6 Oklahoma suspends kicker Calum Sutherland indefinitely

This booking photo provided by the Cleveland County, Okla., Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 shows Calum Sutherland, 19. Sutherland, the kicker for the Oklahoma Sooners, was arrested early Saturday on a public intoxication charge. (Cleveland County, Okla., Sheriff’s Department via AP)

There are report that he's also under a Title IX investigation

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely.

A school spokesman made the announcement in a brief statement Friday, one day before the sixth-ranked Sooners play at Kansas.

Sutherland, a sophomore, was arrested Sept. 21 on a public intoxication charge. The statement did not specify a reason for the suspension.

In his most recent action, Sutherland made two field goals to help the Sooners beat UCLA 48-14 on Sept. 14. Oklahoma had a bye on the Saturday that Sutherland was arrested.

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma place kicker Calum Sutherland lines up a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sutherland did not play last Saturday as the Sooners rolled past Texas Tech 55-16. Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic stepped in and made all seven of his extra points and both of his field-goal attempts.