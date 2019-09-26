“No bond” for former VA pathologist

A former pathologist accused of working while impaired at the Veteran’s Healthcare System of the Ozarks is deemed "a danger to the community" by Wash Co. judge.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The former VA pathologist accused of involuntary manslaughter and working while impaired was denied bond and deemed a danger to the community by a Washington County judge.

Odom Law Firm Facebook video field sobriety test they say is Robert Levy.

Robert Levy appeared in federal court on Wednesday, September 25, after being indicted on 31 counts, including three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

To read the full indictment for Dr. Robert Levy CLICK HERE.

He is also charged with several counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, and making false statements in certain matters.

Levy pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2019 file photo provided by the Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Department, Robert Levy is pictured in a booking photo. Levy, a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital after officials said he had been impaired while on duty has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three patients who authorities say he misdiagnosed and whose records he later altered to conceal his mistakes. (Washington County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

Attorney Monte Sharits, who is representing several veterans in a federal tort, said it is a bit of a slap in the face that Levy is not ready to answer for everything that he has done.

“I think it makes all the veterans feel as though he is trying to escape being held accountable,” Sharits said. “I think the judge made the right call.”

Sharits said his clients and veterans everywhere probably feel as though Levy is right where he belongs.

Photo from Odom Law Firm Facebook video. Used with permission.

The judge declared Levy’s addiction problem a very sad situation and denied his bond calling him “a danger to the community”.

“I think that has been pretty apparent,” Sharits said. “That is the right call in this case.”

Levy will remain in jail until his next trial on September 8, 2020.