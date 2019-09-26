“No bond” for former VA pathologist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The former VA pathologist accused of involuntary manslaughter and working while impaired was denied bond and deemed a danger to the community by a Washington County judge.
Robert Levy appeared in federal court on Wednesday, September 25, after being indicted on 31 counts, including three counts of involuntary manslaughter.
To read the full indictment for Dr. Robert Levy CLICK HERE.
He is also charged with several counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, and making false statements in certain matters.
Levy pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Attorney Monte Sharits, who is representing several veterans in a federal tort, said it is a bit of a slap in the face that Levy is not ready to answer for everything that he has done.
“I think it makes all the veterans feel as though he is trying to escape being held accountable,” Sharits said. “I think the judge made the right call.”
Sharits said his clients and veterans everywhere probably feel as though Levy is right where he belongs.
The judge declared Levy’s addiction problem a very sad situation and denied his bond calling him “a danger to the community”.
“I think that has been pretty apparent,” Sharits said. “That is the right call in this case.”
Levy will remain in jail until his next trial on September 8, 2020.