No criminal charges against Centerton police captain

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — No criminal charges will be filed against the Centerton police captain after reports of a fight with another officer at his home.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith released a statement regarding the incident involving Captain Kristopher Arthur that happened in September.

Smith stated, “As part of our review of this investigation, my office made contact with the victim who was an officer with Centerton Police Department at the time of this incident. He made it clear that he would not cooperate with any prosecution and didn’t wish to pursue this matter further (and) because of the victim’s decision not to cooperate, we are unable to pursue the investigation further and will not be filing criminal charges.”