No dream is too big for local girls

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas championship is more than just golf.

Walmart and Proctor&Gamble partnered with the tournament for the second year in a row to empower girls in STEAM fields.

We sat down with leaders from both companies to learn about the discovery green tent on hole 17.

Jennifer Penate, reporter:

“We are at the LPGA at the Walmart and always live like a girl discovery green tent and joining me now is Latriece Watkins with Walmart and Mindy Sherwood with P&G. Thank you both for being with us. and we’re going to start with you Latriece, what does it mean to you to have this Discovery Green tent available for kids, especially girls?

Latriece Watkins, Walmart:

“We want kids, girls, to be prepared, we want them to be prepared for all the roles that we have whether it’s data science or cybersecurity. We want them to be prepared today for the future.”

Jennifer Penate, reporter:

“Mindy, how do you see this growing?”

Mindy Sherwood, P&G:

“This event is sponsored by always Live Like a Girl campaign and that is a mission of that brand to help young girls chase down their dreams, no matter what their dreams are, so the setting that you have here, all these women who are chasing their dream at the LPGA, for us to have the opportunity to bring hundreds of young girls together and really empower them and help them understand all the opportunities that are in steam is awesome.”

Latriece Watkins, Walmart:

“I remember coming to this tent last year and the excitement around science and math and art is just incredible and when you can find the fire because you give kids the exposure to something new I think it’s incredible.”

Jennifer Penate, reporter:

“The Discovery Green tent opening up so many opportunities for so many girls here in northwest Arkansas and you can still take part in it. This will be open all week long as the tournament continues so make sure you stop by.”