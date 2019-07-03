Non-citizens now allowed to be part of Fayetteville city government

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Non-citizens will now the opportunity to be part of Fayetteville city government.

After debating for more than an hour, the Fayetteville City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night, July 2, allowing non-citizens to be part of city government. The amended ordinance reads in part, “all Fayetteville residents who are legally authorized to live or work in the United States shall be entitled to apply … serve on a city board, commission, or committee.”

Some people against the issue said they think non-citizens don’t have the right to make choices for the city.

Rosa Velaquez, director of Arkansas United said she’s glad the amended ordinance passed.