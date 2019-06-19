Non-profit looking to solve WashCo jail overcrowding problem

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA)– In Washington County, the quorum court is exploring alternatives to funding a jail expansion.

This comes after reports that the jail is overcrowded and more than 70 inmates are sleeping on the floor.

T he Springdale non-profit Returning Home hopes to tackle the overcrowding problem with compassion, wanting to house certain inmates at a price they say is half the amount of what it costs the jail.

Nick Robbins, the executive director of Returning Home said, “Ultimately, incarceration isn’t going to solve their issue. It’s going to make amends to the community, but it won’t change the individuals’ life in a positive way.“

Returning Home is an organization serving men and women who have been incarcerated at some point in their life.

“ We can’t go back on what they did, we can’t stop them from committing the crime they already did, but we can stop them from continual crimes, and we can invest in them, so they can become the fathers and the sons they need to be, the mothers and the daughters they need to be, and the community leaders we need them to be, “ Robbins said.