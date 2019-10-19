Norfork School District switching to 4-day week

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas school district is getting set to switch to a four-day week.

The Norfork School District will implement the change next year, making it only the second district in the state to do so.

“We decided that we thought that this would fit our district,” says Chip Layne, Norfork School Superintendent.

It’s something Superintendent Layne is pretty excited about.

“We hope that this will help the district in a lot of ways,” he adds.

Recently, the school board voted to move the district to a 4-day school week, instead of going all five days.

Layne says he sees many benefits from it, saying it’s cost efficient and can bring in more students through school choice.

“We want to so what we can to get those kids who want to go to Norfork and be a part of what we’ve been successful at,” says Layne.

He also says teachers like it too and that many in the community support the change.

“I’m all for it. For the kids’ sake,” says Nicole Sechrest, who lives in Norfork.

But Layne understands there may be issues with what parents will do with the extra day off.

“There is going to be traction and there is going to be problems. We’ll work through those. Most of that stems from having the day off and child care,” Layne says.

Norfork Panther mom Nicole Sechrest says that’s something she’s trying to work out.

“I have thought about it and I’m currently trying to figure out what to do currently if it’s Friday’s because I work here on Friday’s,” she says.

As they work through the kinks, Layne says he thinks more districts will follow their plan.

“I had one superintendent tell me flat out, I’ve been wanting to do this for two years I just have to get the support,” says Layne.

The superintendent says he is having his faculty and staff decide which day they want off, either Monday or Friday.

