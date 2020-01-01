North Forest Lights New Year’s celebration

Live Now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The countdown to 2020 is on and events are happening all around Northwest Arkansas.

We’re ringing in the new year in a winter wonderland tonight!

This is the magic of the North Forest Lights. It’s a multi-sensory nighttime light and sound experience.

Five installations started at 8 pm and it’s a great celebration for the whole family.

There is live music by the Vine Brothers, performances by Sacred Somatics Circus, and art-making activities like a keepsake paper lantern every hour on the hour until 2020.

