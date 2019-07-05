Northwest Arkansans celebrate Independence Day at AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA)–Before the widely-publicized 9:15 fireworks show at the Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers, people celebrated Independence Day by taking part in a “Family Fun Festival” across the street.

A number of games and tents were set up that gave visitors family-friendly entertainment outlets, and free ice cream was distributed from a truck. There was also a Hershey’s s’mores tent where people could get a free s’more.

“I think it’s a good event to have something fun and enjoyable that people can have with their families and friends,” said Crista Holt, a brand ambassador for Hershey’s. “Plus, [people can] enjoy fireworks and enjoy the Fourth of July all at the same time.”

The festivities started at 5 p.m. and lasted for three hours. Rogers firefighters brought a truck for kids to view, and there was a face-painting stall set up.