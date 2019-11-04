Northwest Arkansas chefs unite at James Beard Benefit Supper

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Thaden School hosted some of Northwest Arkansas’ best chefs at the James Beard Benefit Supper in Bentonville on Sunday.

Guests enjoyed a four-course meal cooked by some of the area’s most notable names in the culinary industry, including Matthew McClure of The Hive and Rafael Rios of YeYo’s El Alma de Mexico.

McClure has been named a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award in the Best Chef, South category from 2014 to 2019.

“This is a great community effort and, again, it’s all of these people coming here to raise money for scholarships for people who want to cook,” said McClure.