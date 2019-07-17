Northwest Arkansas Council holds annual meeting; plans to expand the region’s healthcare economy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTFA) — On Wednesday, July 17th, the Northwest Arkansas Council held its annual summer meeting in downtown Fayetteville at TheatreSquared.

The event highlighted the council’s continued efforts in working to make Northwest Arkansas one of the top growing regions for infrastructure, workforce development, and entrepreneurial ecosystems. President and CEO Nelson Peacock told FOX 24 the region is projected to continue to rapidly grow over the next several years.

“We want to keep developing our economy with new exciting innovating new jobs. We want to make sure we have the right infrastructure in place to get people around, and we also want to have great arts and cultural amenities,” said Peacock.

Some of the council’s latest efforts include a focus on expanding the region’s healthcare economy, through increased graduate education and interdisciplinary research. In addition, they plan to double research and development spending at the University of Arkansas, with the projected goal of attracting some of the nations best physicians to the area.

The council also announced it has launched a new transformation division, which will include Mercy Health, UAMS, Northwest Health, Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Washington Regional Hospital, and the University of Arkansas. The new division will focus on increasing graduate medical studies and a longterm goal of creating a four-year medical school in the region.

