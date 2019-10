NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Scott West was 17 when he joined the Army Rangers.

Three days before returning home, West lost both of his legs in an improvised explosive device explosion.

He is being recognized in Northwest Arkansas for his bravery.

‘Homes For Heroes’ broke ground on a new home for him. It’s customized to fit his needs.

“I know that they’ve set me up for success in the future,” West said.

