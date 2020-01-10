Closings
Northwest Arkansas Naturals announce luncheon to preview upcoming season

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host their annual Hot Stove Luncheon to preview the 2020 season on Monday, January 20th at The Apollo in Springdale. 

The event features special guests to give insight into the upcoming baseball season.

The Hot Stove Luncheon will take place from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at The Apollo on Emma with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

Fans of all ages are invited to this pre-season event that features new Naturals’ Manager Scott Thorman and Alec Zumwalt, Director of Hitting Performance/Player Development for the Kansas City Royals.

The two special guests will be on hand to take questions during a scheduled Q & A session during the program. 

Justin Cole, the Vice President/General Manager of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, is also scheduled to speak and provide fans with the latest news on the upcoming season.

Admission to the event, which includes a buffet lunch, is $20 per person. Fans that are interested in attending the Hot Stove Luncheon are being asked to call Matt Fanning at (479) 927-4053 or email him at Matt@nwanaturals.com to purchase their tickets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

