Northwest Arkansas Naturals release 2020 schedule

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the release of the 2020 Texas League regular-season schedule.

For the first time since 2015, the Naturals will begin play on the road as the season opener will be played in Corpus Christi on Thursday, April 9th.

The Naturals will return to Springdale and play 2020 Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16th against the Corpus Christi (Double-A Houston Astros).

The opening homestand is a seven-game stand that features three against the Hooks before welcoming the RockHounds (Double-A Oakland A’s) on Sunday, April 19th for the final four games.

The regular-season schedule will once again consist of 140 games with 70 of those coming at Arvest Ballpark. The 2020 schedule will span across five months with the opener occurring in mid-April while the home finale will fall on Monday, August 31st.

Visit the Naturals website here for the 2020 schedule.