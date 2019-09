SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Sebastian County woman pleaded not guilty on the charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Investigators say Mary Byers-Diaz began trying to convince her handyman to carry out the elaborate murder plot, to which he was supposed to stun the victim with a stun gun, break his neck, and then place her husband in a simulated car crash.

The bond for Byers-Diaz remains at $200,000 cash only.

The trial date has been set for March 2, 2020.